Former Gonzaga standout Zach Collins out indefinitely after second ankle surgery; Rui Hachimura ready for debut

Former Gonzaga forward Zach Collins has had a rough 13 months on the health front.

Collins, who is in his fourth year with the Portland Trail Blazers, had surgery Wednesday on his left ankle, the NBA announced. He had surgery on the same ankle Sept. 1 and was expected to return in mid- to late-January.

That timeline will almost certainly be pushed back. The team said Collins is out indefinitely. The latest procedure was called “revision surgery” to repair a stress fracture, according to the team.

Collins originally injured his ankle during the NBA restart in the Orlando bubble. He was limited to 11 games last season by the ankle injury and a November surgery to repair a dislocated shoulder suffered in the third game of the regular season.

He averaged 7.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists – all career bests.

Rui’s return

Former Zags forward Rui Hachimura is expected to make his season debut for the Washington Wizards on Thursday against the Chicago Bulls.

Hachimura has been sidelined with conjunctivitis (pink eye). He was expected to miss three weeks, but will return after 1½ weeks. He’ll likely play limited minutes Thursday.

The Wizards announced earlier this week they have exercised their third-year option on Hachimura. The Japanese native averaged 13.5 points and 6.1 rebounds to earn second-team all-rookie honors last season.