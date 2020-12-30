Idaho roundup: Madi Symons leads Coeur d’Alene over Burley at East Idaho tourney

Madi Symons scored 19 points and Coeur d’Alene (8-1) beat Burley (7-5) 57-43 in the East Idaho Holiday Tournament at on Wednesday. Emma Whiteman added 17 points for the Vikings while Amari Whiting led Burley with 22 points.

Post Falls 62, Bonneville 60: Kaysha Walton hit the game-winner at the buzzer and the Trojans (5-2) edged the Bees (4-9) in the finale at the East Idaho Holiday Tournament at Idaho Falls HS on Wednesday. Dylan Lovett led Post Falls with 12 pts, Capri Sims added 10 and Hanna Christensen scores all seven of her points in the fourth quarter.

Rigby 47, Lake City 31: Brooke Donnelly scored 20 points with three 3-pointers and the Trojans (10-2) downed the Timberwolves (5-3) in the finale of the East Idaho Holiday Tournament on Wednesday. Brooklyn Rewers led Lake City with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Boys

Green Canyon (UT) 54, Lake City 52: Details were unavailable.

Idaho Falls 56, Post Falls 51: Details were unavailable.

Thunder Ridge 75, Coeur d’Alene 68: Details were unavailable.