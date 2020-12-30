Joe and Jill Biden set New Year’s Eve interview with Ryan Seacrest – ‘A special message of hope’

By Kate Feldman New York Daily News

President-elect Joe Biden is ringing in the new year with Ryan Seacrest.

Biden and wife Jill will sit for a New Year’s Eve interview during “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” on Thursday to bring “a special message of hope, unity and best wishes for the year ahead,” ABC announced Wednesday.

“In a year marked with many challenges, we are honored that President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Biden will join America’s most-watched tradition — ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ — to share an inspiring message as we come together to close out 2020 and look ahead with hope to 2021,” Amy Thurlow, president of dick clark productions, and Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said in a joint statement.

The ABC broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET, but the network did not specify when the Bidens will make their guest appearance.

Seacrest will host the festivities live from Times Square with Lucy Hale and Billy Porter, albeit without the usual crowd due to COVID-19 restrictions, while Ciara will handle the west coast from Los Angeles. Big Freedia will host in New Orleans.

Announced performers include Jennifer Lopez, Cyndi Lauper, Jimmie Allen, Machine Gun Kelly, Brandy, Doja Cat, Ella Mai, En Vogue, Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, Lewis Capaldi, Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Nelly and Saweetie.