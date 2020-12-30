North Spokane home damaged in drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning

A North Spokane home was damaged by gunfire in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning, but none of the people inside were injured.

According to a Spokane Police Department news release, law enforcement arrived at a house in the 3500 block of E. Glass Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. in response to a report that a home had been struck by gunfire.

Witnesses said more than a dozen shots had been heard and a window was shattered. When police investigated the home, they found that no one inside the home had been struck. A women, a juvenile and a child were in the home during the shooting, but they were not injured.

Bullets of different caliber and casings were recovered from the scene and police found the front door and walls had been shot and that there were shattered windows. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

According to a news release the investigation into the incident is ongoing and law enforcement are encouraging anyone with information to call crime check at (509) 456-2233.