Spokane to host New Year’s Eve drive-in fireworks shows

Spokane is set to kick off the new year with a bang.

Four separate drive-in fireworks shows are scheduled in different parts of the Spokane area starting at 9 p.m. Thursday. The City of Spokane, the Spokane Indians baseball club, Spokane County, Spokane Public Schools and other partners are putting on this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in socially distant fashion.

Shows are scheduled at Avista Stadium, the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex, Ferris High School and Plante’s Ferry Sports Stadium. Parking lots will open at 7:30 p.m.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, there was no indication that the shows would be affected by weather. Reports indicated upwards of 7 inches of snow fell across the area by Wednesday afternoon. Spokane was under a National Weather Service winter storm warning through 10 a.m. Thursday.

A city parks representative could not be reached for comment.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, cars will be parked in every other space as per the state’s Phase 2 guidelines for drive-in theaters.

“Our hope from a County perspective is that the drive-in fireworks displays will provide a safe escape for the entire community to celebrate the new year when we all need it the most,” Doug Chase, director of Spokane County Parks, Recreation and Golf, said in a statement.

For more information including a complete list of COVID-19 protocols, visit spokaneparks.org/nyefireworks.