Truck driver injured when semi jackknifed in snow in Grant County

A semi slid off the roadway around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday as its cab and trailer folded into each other during heavy snow showers in eastern Washington.

Troopers suspect the driver was driving too fast for conditions, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

The semi was traveling westbound on I-90 near the State Route 281 onramp and, after changing lanes, lost control, the release said. The truck left the roadway to the left, entered the median, struck the cable barrier and jackknifed before coming to a stop, the release said.

The driver, a 46-year-old man, was transported to Quincy Valley Hospital.

Wednesday’s snow brought “numerous, many, lots” of accidents, said Washington State Patrol spokesman Jeff Sevigney.

In Spokane by 4:30 p.m., snow was still falling and the city had marked the 13th-snowiest December day on record, said Mark Turner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.