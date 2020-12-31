100 years ago in Spokane: Here’s a look a the city’s ‘wet’ — but not rainy — New Year’s revelry for 1921

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Police and city officials were breathing sighs of relief because the New Year’s Eve revels were largely peaceful.

“A little wetter than the average night, but especially quiet for a night of celebration,” a police captain said.

By “wetter,” perhaps he did not mean rainier.

“There was some liquor being used and some arrests were made for drunkenness and liquor charges,” he said.

However, the officers never resorted to force, as they did when the Armistice Night celebration got out of control two months earlier.

“The patrolmen were furnished with the old-time night sticks, but had no use for them.”

Also from the New Year’s beat: Mrs. W.K. Isaac and Mr. P.E. Jordan both recorded firsts for Spokane in 1921. Isaac gave birth to the first child of 1921 at Deaconess Hospital.

Jordan, on the other hand, was the first person arrested in 1921.

He made himself conspicuous by waving a bottle of Canadian Club whisky over his head and “sprinkling those around him with the expensive beverage,” the Spokane Daily Chronicle wrote.

Apparently one of those he sprinkled was a policeman.

On this day

(From Associated Press)

1974: President Richard Nixon signed legislation requiring states to limit highway speeds to 55 miles an hour as a way of conserving gasoline in the face of an OPEC oil embargo. (The 55 mph limit was effectively phased out in 1987; federal speed limits were abolished in 1995.)