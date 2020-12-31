100 years ago in Spokane: How the city planned to ring in 1921

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Spokane was preparing for a “lively” and tuneful New Year’s Eve.

The dance halls would be operating at capacity all day and all evening. The vaudeville theaters would all be holding “midnight matinees.” And the Davenport Hotel reported a whopping 1,650 reservations in its restaurants and ballrooms.

Members of the University of Washington’s Glee Club and Mandolin Club, home on vacation, would provide some of the entertainment at the Davenport. The Davenport had also contracted with professional acts from the vaudeville circuits.

Spokane’s largest dance hall, Whitehead’s Dancing Palace, advertised continuous dancing on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Whitehead’s also promised to provide periodic wire updates of the Rose Bowl game between California and Ohio State.

From the police beat: Police found H.J. Cappelen lying on a Main Avenue sidewalk, bleeding from the eyebrow.

He told officers that he had been drinking with some lumberjack acquaintances and they “turned on him and treated him in characteristic lumberjack style.”

By that, he meant they had beaten and kicked him.

The cut over his eye was the result of “forcible contact with a lumberjack’s foot.”

On this day

(From Associated Press)

2019: The health commission in the central Chinese city of Wuhan announced that experts were investigating an outbreak of respiratory illness and that most of the victims had visited a seafood market in the city; the statement said 27 people had become ill with a strain of viral pneumonia and that seven were in serious condition.