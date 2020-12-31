Area roundup: Eastern Washington women earn first Big Sky win with victory over Portland State

Staff and wire reports

Maisie Burnham scored 16 points to lead four Eastern Washington players in double figures as the Eagles topped Portland State 73-71 for their first Big Sky win of the season on Thursday in Portland.

Burnham, a former Liberty High School standout, also grabbed six rebounds for the Eagles (2-6, 1-2 Big Sky). Aaliyah Alexander added 11 points and seven assists for EWU.

Kylie Jimenez paced the Vikings with 20 points (1-2, 0-1).

The teams will play again at noon Saturday.

Northern Arizona 84, Idaho 62: Regan Schenck scored 23 points as the Lumberjacks (5-2, 3-0 Big Sky) jumped out to a 33-12 first-quarter lead en route victory over the Vandals (3-4, 1-2) in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Emily Rodabaugh added a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds for NAU, which had five players score in double figures.

Beyonce Bea and Natalie Klinker paced Idaho with 12 points apiece. Klinker added a team-best eight rebounds, while Gina Marxen had 11 points.

NAU shot 53.1% from the floor and 47.6% from 3-point range (10-21), while Idaho was held to 35.9% shooting and just 17.4% (4-23) from deep.

The teams will play the second game of their series at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Men’s basketball

Cameron Shelton scored 24 points, Luke Avdalovic added 17 and Northern Arizona held off a late Idaho charge for a 78-65 victory in Moscow, Idaho.

Gabe Quinnett led the Vandals (0-6, 0-3 Big Sky) with 12 points, while A.J. Youngman had 10 off the bench.

The Lumberjacks (2-6, 1-1) did most of their damage down low, outscoring UI 32-20 in the paint. NAU also forced 15 Idaho turnovers, while committing just six of its own.

Northern Arizona shot 46% from the floor and 42.9% from 3-point range, while the Vandals shot 44.4% overall and 31.8% from deep.

The teams take the court at Memorial Gym again at 11 a.m. Saturday.