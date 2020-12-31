Business beat

Banking

State Bank Northwest has promoted two team members and hired two new additional staff. Becca Mumaw has been promoted to a mortgage loan processor and has been with State Bank for six years. Mumaw previously served as a universal banker and assisted the Loan Support Department for the past several years, and was instrumental in PPP loan processes. Joel Stewart has also been promoted to a mortgage loan processor and has been with the bank for seven years. Stewart has served in back-up role for mortgage lending but will now work in the department full time. Jacob Rodriguez has been hired to oversee the bank’s information technology systems. He brings a history of technology management, most recently with the National Guard. Summer Warwick has been hired as a Universal Banker and will work at the Spokane Valley Branch. Warwick is a Freeman High School graduate with previous experience working in retail.

Miscellaneous

Stephen Collette has been hired as the general manager for Rockwood at Whitworth. Collette has more than 25 years of senior living experience, with 22 of them spent at Good Samaritan Society in Spokane Valley. His expertise for long-term senior care will serve the retirement community’s transition from Rockwood Hawthorne to Rockwood at Whitworth, which involves a complete redevelopment of the campus in addition to the name change.