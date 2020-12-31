Man fatally shot by Bonneville County deputies
UPDATED: Thu., Dec. 31, 2020
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – Authorities say a man was fatally shot by deputies in Bonneville County, Idaho, after he pointed a handgun at them.
KBOI reports about 4 a.m. Wednesday an Idaho Falls police officer tried stopping a car that was acting suspiciously. The driver did not stop and then drove in front of two on-duty Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies.
The deputies followed the driver as he pulled into an apartment complex. Authorities say a man, later identified as 21-year-old Peter England, came out from behind a nearby car and started walking toward the deputies while pointing a handgun.
Deputies told England, who was from Ammon, Idaho, to stop and show his hands, but he didn’t and authorities say the deputies opened fire.
England died before he could be taken to the hospital.
Deputies then secured the area and found a handgun, along with a shotgun inside the car. The handgun was loaded with a full magazine and round in the chamber, authorities say.
Both deputies have been placed on administrative leave until an investigation can be finished.
