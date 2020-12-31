Most government services, buildings to be closed New Year’s Day

Most Spokane, Spokane Valley and Spokane County government buildings and services will be closed New Year’s Day.

City halls in the greater Spokane area were already closed to walk-in traffic due to the pandemic, but on New Year’s Day most city of Spokane, Spokane Valley and Spokane County employees will not be available over phone or email as they normally would. Curbside pickup at city and county libraries will also not be available .

County offices will also be closed .

The city of Spokane will not pick up garbage on New Year’s Day, but garbage will be picked up on Saturday, and the Waste-to-Energy Facility will be closed Friday. Garbage that would normally be picked up on Friday in Spokane Valley will be picked up Saturday and the Spokane Valley University Transfer Station will be closed on New Year’s Day, but will re-open on Saturday.

The Numerica Skate Ribbon and the Numerica SkyRide will both be open New Year’s Day, but reservations are required. The Pavilion and light show and Christmas lights in Riverfront Park will also be open to the public .

In the city of Spokane, parking meters also won’t need to be plugged on New Year’s Day.

Spokane Valley City Hall and CenterPlace Regional Event Center will close at noon on New Year’s Eve and will also be closed New Year’s Day.