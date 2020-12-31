One dead after shooting outside Spokane Valley senior living facility

Spokane Valley Police are searching for a man they believe shot and killed another man outside a Spokane Valley senior living facility Thursday morning.

The man’s death ended a year in which law enforcement have responded to at least 25 homicides in Spokane city and county, the most since 2002.

Spokane Valley Assistant Police Chief Kevin Richey said the shooting was around 7 a.m. outside Brookdale Park Place on Park Road. He said the incident was witnessed by a delivery driver, who called police.

The victim, described as an adult male , was transported to the hospital for a life-threatening gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Richey said no one in the senior living facility appears to have been involved in the incident.

Witnesses told police they saw two men and a woman, all three believed to be adults, in an altercation Thursday morning. Witnesses told police the men were banging on doors in the area and neighbors heard yelling and shouting. Witnesses said a man and the women ran from the scene after the man pulled out a handgun and shot the other man.

Witnesses described the suspect as white and between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall. The woman was also described as white.

Thursday morning, a K9 unit, flight crew and patrol deputies “flooded the area” to search, a news release said, but they could not find the suspect or the woman.

“The information obtained regarding this incident is minimal at this point,” the release said.

Detectives have asked members of the public who may have video surveillance of the area, hours before and after the shooting, to review their recordings and contact the Crime Check if they have any information. Crime Check can be reached at 509-456-2233. The reference number for this case is #10170950.

Spokesman-Review reporter Maggie Quinlan contributed to this story.