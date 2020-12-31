Somebody needs you: Teen wants to take guitar lessons but needs guitar

The goal of Somebody Needs You is to match donors with the specific requests of needy Spokane residents.

The list of requests is coordinated by the Volunteers of America in cooperation with recognized social service agencies in Spokane. If you have an item to donate, please contact the social service agency directly. Donors who can deliver items are especially appreciated. If someone you know needs help, contact a local social service agency provider.

•A 15-year-old boy, who has little to no family support due to family members who have died, seeks an electric guitar or bass guitar to start taking music lessons. If you can help, please reach out to his case worker, Emily Evans from of Frontier Behavioral Health at (509) 838-4651, ext. 277013.