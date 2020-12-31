Stream on Demand: Focus turns to TV series ‘Sabrina,’ ‘Vikings,’ ‘Cobra Kai’

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

There are no new major movies or TV shows debuting this week (let’s face it, the services brought out their big releases in the weeks leading up to Christmas), but plenty of highly anticipated shows are rolling out new seasons and series finales.

The fourth and final series of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (TV-14) opens with the teenage witch (Kiernan Shipka) living two lives (literally) as both a high school girl and the ruler of hell thanks to a little time-travel magic. (Netflix)

The final episodes of “Vikings” (TV-MA), the historical adventure drama set in 8th century Europe, debut directly to Amazon Prime.

Netflix takes over “Cobra Kai: Season 3” (TV-14), with William Zabka and Ralph Macchio reprising their roles from the original “The Karate Kid.” (Netflix)

“Letterkenny” (TV-MA), the clever, quick-witted Canadian comedy that spoofs rural life and small-town stereotypes, has become a cult hit stateside since it began streaming on Hulu. The complete Season 9 is now streaming. (Hulu)

Binge alert: “The Office: Complete Series” (2005-2013, TV-14), which has served as comfort food viewing to millions over the past eight months, is now streaming exclusively on Peacock TV.

Sick of the last 12 months? Here are a pair of comic epitaphs to 2020: mockumentary “Death to 2020” (TV-MA) from “Black Mirror” creator Charlie Booker (Netflix) and “Yearly Departed” (2020, TV-MA), a roast-style program hosted by Phoebe Robinson (Amazon Prime).

If revisiting the last year feels too stressful, perhaps you can find a little calm in “Headspace Guide to Meditation: Season 1” (not rated), which offers eight animated 20-minute episodes exploring different mindfulness techniques. (Netflix)

Classic pick: Stanley Kubrick’s screwball satire “Dr. Strangelove (or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb)” (1964) is the funniest film ever made about mutually assured destruction. (Amazon Prime)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

The World War II thriller “Shadow in the Cloud” (2021, R) stars Chloë Grace Moretz as the sole woman on the all-male crew of a B-17 bomber on a top-secret mission. Also new:

Netflix

Maïwenn directs and stars in “DNA” (France, 2020, not rated, with subtitles), a drama of cultural identity and family dysfunction co-starring Fanny Ardant and Louis Garrel.

The animated Western spoof “Rango” (2011, PG) features the voice of Johnny Depp as a pet chameleon in the desert.

Amazon Prime and Hulu

Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne play best friends and business partners in the comedy “Like A Boss” (2020, R), and Annette Bening and Bill Nighy are academics in an unraveling marriage in the drama “Hope Gap” (2020, PG-13).

Hulu

In the science-fiction comedy “Save Yourselves” (2020, R), a Brooklyn couple (Sunita Mani and John Reynolds) unplug from the world and re-emerge to find it under attack from aliens.

HBO Max

“Snowpiercer: Season 1” (TV-MA), inspired by Bong Joon-ho’s cult science-fiction thriller, stars Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs.

Other streams

A desperate office cleaner (Sheridan Smith) gets into the shady side of high finance in the British crime thriller “Cleaning Up: Season 1” (not rated). (Sundance Now)

Sean Axmaker’s reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.