University of Idaho holding virtual auditions for spring theater season

The University of Idaho theater department invites students, faculty and staff as well as members of the Moscow-Pullman community to submit a video audition for its spring season.

Those interested in auditioning should prepare a one-minute contemporary monologue recorded via video and fill out an audition card at uitheatre.com. Both the video and audition card should be submitted to airtable.com/shrKJ69tOci3koOZq no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The season, which will be livestreamed, features readings of “Her Sister” by Kendra Phillips on Jan. 29, 30 and 31, and performances of Ian Paul Messersmith’s “The Haven,” directed by Sarah Alice Campbell, on Feb. 5-7; Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ “Everybody,” directed by K.T. Turner, from March 5-7 and 12-14; and Moises Kaufman’s “Gross Indecency – The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde,” directed by Ricky Kimball, on April 23-25 and April 30-May 2.

Callbacks will be held via Zoom on Jan. 9 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Those who receive a callback will be sent sides from the playscript(s) via email in advance of the callback, along with instructions on accessing the Zoom callback auditions meeting room.