With five COVID deaths New Year’s Eve, county averaged more than one per day in 2020

Another five Spokane County residents did not live to see the new year due to COVID-19, the Spokane County Regional Health District reported on New Year’s Eve.

Another 226 people were also diagnosed with COVID-19 on New Year’s Eve, according to the district.

Seventy-nine people are currently hospitalized in the county with COVID-19. At least fifty Spokane County residents have had to be hospitalized due to their symptoms since Christmas Eve, including 20 this week, according to the district’s hospitalization tracking.

More than 1,200 people have been hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

As of New Year’s Eve day, 370 Spokane County residents had died from the virus, averaging more than one local COVID-related death per day in 2020.