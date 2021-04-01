Area roundup: Alek Jacob strikes out 11 as Gonzaga blanks Pacific

From staff reports

From staff reports

Alek Jacob dazzled in eight innings on the mound as Gonzaga shut out visiting Pacific 9-0 Thursday at Patterson Baseball Complex.

The junior right-hander from North Central struck out 11 while allowing just three hits.

Second baseman Mason Marenco had three RBIs on two hits for the Zags (14-10, 5-2 West Coast Conference), and outfielder Guthrie Morrison scored twice and drove in a run. GU finished with 15 hits and five walks.

The Bulldogs have won five of their past six games against the Tigers (7-15, 0-7). The teams will meet again at 6 p.m. Friday.

(23) Stanford 18, Washington State 3: Brock Jones capped his six-RBI outing with an eighth-inning grand slam as the visiting Cardinal routed the Cougars at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman.

Adam Crampton added four RBIs on three hits for Stanford (15-4, 3-1 Pac-12), which tagged WSU pitching for 22 hits.

Collin Montez hit a two-run homer for WSU (12-9, 1-6) in the third inning to cut the Stanford lead to 3-2. The Cardinal added four runs in the fourth and fifth to pull away for good.

Stanford starter Brendan Beck moved to 4-0, allowing seven hits and three runs in right innings. He struck out seven.

The Cougars have lost five in a row.

College volleyball

Julianna Dalton had 14 kills and Magda Jehlarova added 10 blocks as No. 15 Washington State bounced back to down visiting Arizona 3-1 at Bohler Gym.

The set scores were 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-12.

WSU (11-3 Pac-12) hit .219 while holding the Wildcats (9-10) to .109 with 32 errors.

Argentina Ung added 12 kills for the Cougars, and Penny Tusa had 15 digs and nine kills.

The teams wrap up regular-season play Saturday, followed by the NCAA Tournament selection show Sunday.