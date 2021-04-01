Area roundup: Alek Jacob strikes out 11 as Gonzaga blanks Pacific
UPDATED: Thu., April 1, 2021
From staff reports
Alek Jacob dazzled in eight innings on the mound as Gonzaga shut out visiting Pacific 9-0 Thursday at Patterson Baseball Complex.
The junior right-hander from North Central struck out 11 while allowing just three hits.
Second baseman Mason Marenco had three RBIs on two hits for the Zags (14-10, 5-2 West Coast Conference), and outfielder Guthrie Morrison scored twice and drove in a run. GU finished with 15 hits and five walks.
The Bulldogs have won five of their past six games against the Tigers (7-15, 0-7). The teams will meet again at 6 p.m. Friday.
(23) Stanford 18, Washington State 3: Brock Jones capped his six-RBI outing with an eighth-inning grand slam as the visiting Cardinal routed the Cougars at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman.
Adam Crampton added four RBIs on three hits for Stanford (15-4, 3-1 Pac-12), which tagged WSU pitching for 22 hits.
Collin Montez hit a two-run homer for WSU (12-9, 1-6) in the third inning to cut the Stanford lead to 3-2. The Cardinal added four runs in the fourth and fifth to pull away for good.
Stanford starter Brendan Beck moved to 4-0, allowing seven hits and three runs in right innings. He struck out seven.
The Cougars have lost five in a row.
College volleyball
Julianna Dalton had 14 kills and Magda Jehlarova added 10 blocks as No. 15 Washington State bounced back to down visiting Arizona 3-1 at Bohler Gym.
The set scores were 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-12.
WSU (11-3 Pac-12) hit .219 while holding the Wildcats (9-10) to .109 with 32 errors.
Argentina Ung added 12 kills for the Cougars, and Penny Tusa had 15 digs and nine kills.
The teams wrap up regular-season play Saturday, followed by the NCAA Tournament selection show Sunday.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.