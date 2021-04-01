Dates for Gary Allan, Bill Engvall, TLC, more are back on sale at Coeur d’Alene Casino

TicketsWest is placing all events included in the Coeur Stars series at Coeur d’Alene Casino in Worley back on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Tickets previously purchased will be valid for the new dates listed below.

The Coeur Stars lineup includes Gary Allan on June 24, Lee Greenwood on July 1, Bill Engvall on Aug. 5, Grits and Glamour on Aug. 19, Super Diamond on Sept. 2 and TLC on Oct. 28.

If you cannot attend, contact cdaevents@cdacasino.com or call Sharmila Kaiser at (800) 523-2434 ext. 7480 to request a refund.