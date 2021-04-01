The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 64° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
A&E >  Entertainment

Dates for Gary Allan, Bill Engvall, TLC, more are back on sale at Coeur d’Alene Casino

UPDATED: Thu., April 1, 2021

Gary Allan performs on day 4 at the 2013 CMA Music Festival at LP field on June 9, 2013, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
Gary Allan performs on day 4 at the 2013 CMA Music Festival at LP field on June 9, 2013, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
By Stephanie Hammett stephanieh@spokesman.com(509) 459-5013

TicketsWest is placing all events included in the Coeur Stars series at Coeur d’Alene Casino in Worley back on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Tickets previously purchased will be valid for the new dates listed below.

The Coeur Stars lineup includes Gary Allan on June 24, Lee Greenwood on July 1, Bill Engvall on Aug. 5, Grits and Glamour on Aug. 19, Super Diamond on Sept. 2 and TLC on Oct. 28.

If you cannot attend, contact cdaevents@cdacasino.com or call Sharmila Kaiser at (800) 523-2434 ext. 7480 to request a refund.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter

Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.