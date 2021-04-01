Gonzaga’s Jill Townsend named first-team Senior CLASS Award All-American

Gonzaga senior guard Jill Townsend was named Thursday to the Senior CLASS Award All-America first-team, the first Zag to win that honor.

Townsend, the West Coast Conference Player of the Year is 2019-20, is a two-time first-team all-WCC selection.

This year, she was named All-America Honorable Mention by The Associated Press.

A native of Okanogan, Washington, Townsend led the Zags in scoring with 13.5 points while shooting 49.6% from the floor and 38.8% from long range.

Townsend had four double-doubles last season and on Jan. 24 became the 24th player in program history to score 1,000 points in her career.

To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must be classified as NCAA Division I seniors and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. The award is chosen by a nationwide vote of Division I women’s basketball coaches, national basketball media and fans.

Townsend has also excelled in the classroom working toward her B.A. in biology, and she has spent nearly 60 hours assisting the Spokane Community.

Other first-team members are Rennia Davis of Tennessee; Dana Evans of Louisville; Blanca Milan of Maine; and Michaela Onyenwere of UCLA.

The second team included Arella Guirantes of Rutgers; Nancy Mulkey of Rice; Ilmar’l Thomas of Cincinnati; Unique Thompson of Auburn; and Mariah White of Cleveland State.