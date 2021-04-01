In brief: Spokane Regional Clean Air calling all kindergartner to sixth-graders to annual poster contest

From local reports

Spokane County students in grades K-6 are invited to create a poster for the fourth annual Clean Air Month Poster Contest run by the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency.

The theme for the posters should be “Healthy Air – Important for Everyone!” The posters should be on letter sized paper (8½ inches by 11 inches) and can be created with crayon, marker, colored pencil, paint or other medium. The student’s name should not be on the front of the poster.

The deadline is 4 p.m. April 19. Posters can be dropped off at the agency office at 3104 E. Augusta or submitted online at spokanecleanair.org. A release form on the website must also be completed and signed.

Grade level finalists will receive special recognition, which includes having their poster displayed at the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency office. Students will be judged on their use of the theme, originality and artistic ability.

Call (509) 477-4727, ext. 125, for more information.

Wind, snow and ice storms can knock out power to wide areas, and that includes traffic lights. The City of Spokane distributes generators to major intersections when the power loss is expected to be lengthy, but driver’s coming up on a darkened traffic light sometimes aren’t sure how to proceed.

The simple rule is that everyone must stop before entering the intersection, a news release said. If a traffic light is out, drivers should treat the intersection as a four-way stop and take turns going through. Always be cautious when going through a busy intersection that is without power.

VS to host holiday talk

Spokane Faith and Values will host a virtual Coffee Talk online at 10 a.m. Saturday on “The Role of Holidays in Different Faith Traditions.”

The panelists for the discussion are the Rev. Katy Shedlock of Audubon Park United Methodist Church, Himani Agrawal of the Spokane Hindu Temple, and Gonzaga University Professor Brian Siebeking, who is an Orthodox Christian and a scholar of Islam.

Participants will be able to ask questions. People must sign up in advance at spokanefavs.com to receive the Zoom meeting link.

Coffee Talk is a community forum on faith and ethics that is held on the first Saturday of every other month.

The Spokane County Library District has a full slate of online programs for all ages scheduled for April, offering everything from a celebration of Nancy Drew’s birthday to a workshop designed for small businesses.

Adults can attend sessions on gardening, mixed media watercolors, 90’s television trivia and Earth Day. There’s also a sign language learning circle for teens and adults and online evening storytime for kids. Children can also participate in “Science from Home” classes each Monday during April.

For a complete schedule and registration information, visit scld.org/april-programs or call (509) 893-8400.

STCU recently purchased $30,000 in gift cards from locally owned restaurants as a way to support economic recovery in the community. The purchase of 600 $50 gift cards is the latest of a series of efforts by the credit union to support businesses, nonprofit organizations and individuals struggling during the pandemic.

In honor of Women’s History Month, the gift cards were then donated to organizations serving women in Eastern Washington, North Idaho and the Tri-Cities. Some of the 22 organizations receiving the cards include YWCA Spokane, Women and Children’s Free Restaurant, Transitions, Safe Passage in Coeur d’Alene and Domestic Violence Services of Benton-Franklin County.

The gift card purchase coincided with the Great Dine Out, a collaboration between the Inlander, STCU and 13 other banks and credit unions to benefit restaurants in Spokane and Kootenai counties.

Browne’s Addition cleanup

The Browne’s Addition Neighborhood Council has created the neighborhood’s first Spring Clean Up day on May 15. People are asked to spend some time that day picking up trash on their block and in the neighborhood. The council will have trash bags available and drop off sites for full bags.

The Council is also looking for BrownesWatch volunteers to spend an hour per week walking the neighborhood picking up trash and reporting code violations. The weekly BrownesWatch walks will begin on May 18.

Last year, volunteers picked up 708 bags of trash and made 154 code violation reports that included parking violations and illegal camps. For more information about BrownesWatch or the Spring Clean Up day, contact Peyton via email at peyts1969@gmail.com.

Volunteers are also needed for the Browne’s Addition Garden Group. The group tends to two perennial gardens, one located at Cannon Street and Pacific Avenue and the other at Sunset Highway and Second Avenue. For more information about the gardening group, call Christine at (509) 747-2853.

Salvation Army’s Friday service

The public is invited to attend a Good Friday worship service hosted by the Salvation Army Citadel Corps at 6 p.m. Friday. The service will be held at the main Salvation Army campus at 222 E. Indiana Ave.

Call (509) 325-6810 for more information.