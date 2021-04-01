Innovia awards $1.2 million to community groups
Thu., April 1, 2021
The Innovia Foundation recently awarded $1.2 million in grants in amounts ranging from $1,500 to $20,000 to 133 community organizations in Eastern Washington and North Idaho.
The foundation typically awards community grants each June, but the process was streamlined this year so the awards could go out in March to better help organizations struggling to get through the pandemic, CEO Shelly O’Quinn said.
The foundation also prioritized giving to organizations dealing with the pandemic or the wildfires that swept through some parts of the state last year. Funding is usually restricted to specific projects or capital needs, but this year funding can be used to support the operating budgets of the recipients, O’Quinn said.
The grants went to organizations that serve at least one of five impact areas: health and well-being; education and youth development; economic opportunity; quality of life; and arts and culture. Innovia serves an area from Grangeville, Idaho, to Republic, Washington, and tried to award grants to organizations in 20 counties, O’Quinn said.
“We want to ensure every county is represented,” she said.
Organizations receiving funding are locations in Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Lincoln, Adams, Spokane, Whitman, Asotin, Lewis, Columbia and Garfield counties in Washington and Boundary, Bonner, Kootenai, Benewah, Clearwater, Latah, Idaho, Nez Perce and Shoshone counties in Idaho.
Though Innovia was able to make a significant difference for quite a few organizations, O’Quinn said there’s still more to do.
The foundation received 297 applications requesting a total of $5.5 million in funding, which means there’s still a significant gap between available funding and need in the community, she said.
More than two dozen volunteers helped review the applications and select which organizations received funding, but it just wasn’t possible to fund them all, O’Quinn said.
“It doesn’t mean they weren’t great applications,” she said of those that weren’t funded. “We just didn’t have enough money.”
Organizations receiving money include food banks, senior centers, fire departments, theaters, community centers, after-school programs, animal care organizations and historical societies.
Among the organizations helped in Spokane County is Feast Collective, which runs feast World Kitchen, a restaurant and catering company that works with 32 refugee and immigrant chefs. The Carl Maxey Center received $10,000 for general support, Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels was granted $7,500, the Mobius Children’s Museum and Science Center received $7,500 and the town of Fairfield received $10,000 to help fund a commercial kitchen that can be used by community groups and entrepreneurs.
Innovia also gave $20,000 to the GroundTruth Project, which in turn gave the funding to The Spokesman-Review to help pay for a reporter in Washington, D.C., who is partially funded by a Report for America grant.
The full list of grant recipients in Spokane, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Kootenai, Bonner and Boundary counties follows.
Stevens County grant recipients
Chewelah Chamber of Commerce, kiosk at the park support, $5,500
Chewelah Faith Resources Group, TASTY Program: general operating support, $5,000
Colville Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Information Center, $9,500
Colville Community Senior Center, $10,000
Colville Valley Animal Sanctuary, $10,520
Northeast Washington Community Radio Guild, $4,500
Northport Community Preservation and Restoration, senior meals program’s kitchen equipment, $3,800
Town of Northport, fire department, training program for emergency medical responders, $18,000
Pend Oreille County
The Cutter Theatre, enhanced digital production capabilities $9,175
Hospitality House, capital project, $15,000
Newport Parent Co-op Preschool, $10,000
Pawsitive Outreach Spay/Neuter Advocates, $10,520
Pend Oreille County Fair and Rodeo Association, $4,500
Pend Oreille County Historical Society, $3,500
Pend Oreille Players Association, technology upgrade, $6,125
Tiger Historical Center, $3,000
Tri County Community Health Fund, Hope Street Project: Capacity Building, $18,000
Valley Historical Society, innovative solutions in response to COVID-19, $4,800
Spokane County
Caritas Outreach Ministries, $5,000
Carl Maxey Center, $10,000
Catholic Charities Eastern Washington, At-home Education Support: Helping families navigate pandemic learning, $10,000
The City Gate, $5,000
College Success Foundation, $10,000
Communities in Schools of Spokane County, $10,000
Community Minded Enterprises, Strengthening Child Care in The Zone, $20,000
Deer Park Volunteer Ambulance, general capacity building and operations, $8,000
Family Promise of Spokane, $15,000
Feast Collective chef program director investment, $10,000
Global Neighborhood, $5,000
Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels, creating capacity in a time of need, $7,500
GroundTruth Project, Report for America/The Spokesman-Review: Washington, D.C. reporter, $20,000
Lumen Early Learning, $10,000
Mobius Children’s Museum and Science Center, $7,500
NAOMI, COVID-19 Quarantine Shelter Collaboration, $2,500
New Hope Resource Center, preventing homelessness through rent assistance, $15,000
Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture, $7,500
Odyssey Youth Center, $5,000
Project Beauty Share, Resiliency Project, $10,000
Refugee Connections Spokane, $10,000
A Refuge Trauma Informed Therapies, $10,000
Sinto Senior Activity Center, Ballroom Floor Repair Capital Project, $7,500
SNAP Financial Access, Women’s Business Center, $10,000
Spokane Area Jewish Family Services, Spokane Jewish Cultural Film Festival 2022, $2,500
Spokane Area Youth Choirs, $5,000
Spokane Arts, $5,600
Spokane Civic Theatre Inc., $7,500
Spokane Eastside Reunion Association, $15,000
Spokane Fall Folk Festival, Virtual Fall Folk Festival, $2,400
Spokane Humane Society, STAR, $10,520
Spokane Interactive Arts, Projection Mapping Showcase, $4,000
Spokane Valley Summer Theatre, $5,000
Spokane Youth Symphony, $5,000
Terrain Programs, $10,000
Town of Fairfield, kitchen equipment purchase, $10,000
Transitions’ New Leaf Kitchen and Cafe, $10,000
Volunteers of America, Hope House housing resource specialist role, $20,000
Women’s Healing and Empowerment Network, $7,000
World Relief, community ambassadors outreach, $10,000
YWCA Spokane, Employment aid for women impacted by the coronavirus, $10,000
Bonner County
Angels Over Sandpoint, back-to-school program, $5,000
Better Together Animal Alliance, PAS Helpline, $10,520
Blanchard Area Seniors Incorporated, arts and culture for both youths and adults, $3,000
Bonner Community Food Center Inc., $10,000
Food for Our Children, Weekend Food Program Support, $8,000
Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness, Scotchman Peak Mountain Goat Trail Ambassador Program, $5,000
Kaniksu Land Trust, Connecting Classrooms and Children with Nature, $20,000
Panhandle Alliance for Education, READY! for Kindergarten, $8,000
Panida Theater, $4,950
Pend Oreille Arts Council, $5,000
Priest River Ministries, $15,000
Sandpoint Area Seniors Inc., $5,000
Sandpoint Community Resource Center, program support, $20,000
Selkirk Outdoor Leadership and Education Inc., $10,000
Kootenai County
Attorneys Northwest Inc., $20,000
Boys & Girls Club of Kootenai County, $10,000
CDAIDE, case management system implementation, $5,073
Children’s Village, $15,000
Coeur d’Alene Symphony Orchestra, $5,000
Emerge, $5,000
Family Promise of North Idaho, $5,000
First Judicial District CASA Program, CASA Path to Permanency Project, $20,000
Gem Community Citizens Project Group DBA Hayden Senior Center, $10,000
Gizmo-CDA Inc., Micro Enrepreneurial Project, $10,000
Human Rights Education Institute, $7,500
Idaho Youth Ranch, Strengthening the Safety Net for Families Impacted by COVID-19, $14,000
Post Falls Food Bank, Grocery Rescue Program, $8,000
Safe Passage, Children’s Advocacy Center, $15,000
Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Center, Expanding the Arts: Live streaming, $10,000
Specialized Needs Recreation, scholarship fund, $7,500
St. Vincent de Paul North Idaho, Health and Well-being, $10,000
Tesh Inc., insulation installation, $20,000
———
Nina Culver can be reached at nculver47@gmail.com
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.