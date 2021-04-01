Menu
Thu., April 1, 2021
Baseball
College: Pac-12: Washington at UCLA, 2 p.m.; Stanford at Washington State, 5. WCC: Pacific at Gonzaga, 6 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Pacific (DH), noon.
Football
High school: North Central vs. Shadle Park at Union Stadium, 4:30 p.m.; Mead vs. Mt. Spokane at Union Stadium, East Valley at West Valley, Clarkston vs. Pullman at Martin Stadium, Rogers at Othello, all 7.
Soccer
College women: Washington State at UCLA, 6 p.m. Big Sky: Idaho at Eastern Washington, 3 p.m.
High school girls: Ferris vs. Mt. Spokane at Union Stadium, 3 p.m.; University at Cheney, 4.
Softball
College: Pac-12: California at Washington (DH), 1 p.m.
Tennis
College men: WCC: San Diego at Gonzaga, noon. Big Sky: Idaho at Eastern Washington, noon.
College women: Pac-12: Washington State at Utah, 12:30 p.m.
Track and field
College: Eastern Washington, Idaho, Washington State at Whitworth H.I.R Invite, 1:50 p.m.; Washington State at Hayward Premiere in Eugene, 3.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.
