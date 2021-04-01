The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 60° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

Menu

Baseball

College: Pac-12: Washington at UCLA, 2 p.m.; Stanford at Washington State, 5. WCC: Pacific at Gonzaga, 6 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Pacific (DH), noon.

Football

High school: North Central vs. Shadle Park at Union Stadium, 4:30 p.m.; Mead vs. Mt. Spokane at Union Stadium, East Valley at West Valley, Clarkston vs. Pullman at Martin Stadium, Rogers at Othello, all 7.

Soccer

College women: Washington State at UCLA, 6 p.m. Big Sky: Idaho at Eastern Washington, 3 p.m.

High school girls: Ferris vs. Mt. Spokane at Union Stadium, 3 p.m.; University at Cheney, 4.

Softball

College: Pac-12: California at Washington (DH), 1 p.m.

Tennis

College men: WCC: San Diego at Gonzaga, noon. Big Sky: Idaho at Eastern Washington, noon.

College women: Pac-12: Washington State at Utah, 12:30 p.m.

Track and field

College: Eastern Washington, Idaho, Washington State at Whitworth H.I.R Invite, 1:50 p.m.; Washington State at Hayward Premiere in Eugene, 3.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.