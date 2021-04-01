Baseball

College: Pac-12: Washington at UCLA, 2 p.m.; Stanford at Washington State, 5. WCC: Pacific at Gonzaga, 6 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Pacific (DH), noon.

Football

High school: North Central vs. Shadle Park at Union Stadium, 4:30 p.m.; Mead vs. Mt. Spokane at Union Stadium, East Valley at West Valley, Clarkston vs. Pullman at Martin Stadium, Rogers at Othello, all 7.

Soccer

College women: Washington State at UCLA, 6 p.m. Big Sky: Idaho at Eastern Washington, 3 p.m.

High school girls: Ferris vs. Mt. Spokane at Union Stadium, 3 p.m.; University at Cheney, 4.

Softball

College: Pac-12: California at Washington (DH), 1 p.m.

Tennis

College men: WCC: San Diego at Gonzaga, noon. Big Sky: Idaho at Eastern Washington, noon.

College women: Pac-12: Washington State at Utah, 12:30 p.m.

Track and field

College: Eastern Washington, Idaho, Washington State at Whitworth H.I.R Invite, 1:50 p.m.; Washington State at Hayward Premiere in Eugene, 3.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.