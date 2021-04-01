The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Hannah Hawk’s goal lifts West Valley girls soccer over North Central in GSL culminating event

UPDATED: Fri., April 2, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from across the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer

West Valley 1, North Central 0: Hannah Hawk scored the go-ahead goal in the 43rd minute, Madison Maloney made five saves and the Eagles (8-1) defeated the Indians (7-3) in a GSL 2A culminating event first-round game at Merkel Sports Complex.  West Valley hosts Clarkston in the East Region 2A championship game on Saturday at noon.

Clarkston 1, Shadle Park 0: The Bantams (7-3) scored off a Highlanders (8-2) own goal in a GSL 2A Culminating Event first-round game. Shadle plays North Central in the third-place game on Saturday at noon at Merkel.

Pullman 3, Rogers 0: Hannah James scored in the 63rd minute and the Greyhounds (5-5) beat the visiting Pirates (0-10) in a GSL 2A culminating event game on Thursday. Pullman hosts East Valley at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

East Valley 2, Othello 1: Janis Oliver scored two goals, including the go-ahead goal early in the second half, and the Knights (4-7) beat the Huskies (2-9) in the first round of the GSL 2A culminating event. Mataya Green made four saves for EV. Othello hosts Rogers on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Riverside 4, Medical Lake 0: Bree Waldron scored two goals and the Rams (5-3) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-7) in a Northeast A League game. Maci Clauson added one goal and one assist for the Rams.

Football

Deer Park 22, Colville 6: Diego Vasquez rushed for 160 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns and the Stags (3-2) defeated the visiting Indians (2-2) in a Northeast A League game.

Riverside 40, Lakeside 12: Jaxon Betker and Malachi Jarman had two rushing touchdowns apiece and the visiting Rams (4-0) beat the Eagles (3-1) in a Northeast A League game. Kole Hunsaker threw two TD passes for Lakeside.

Freeman 41, Medical Lake 0: The Scotties (2-3) shut out the Cardinals (0-4). Details were unavailable. 

Asotin 27, Northwest Christian 0: The Panthers (3-3) shut out the Crusaders (0-4). Details were unavailable. 

