Prep roundup: Hannah Hawk’s goal lifts West Valley girls soccer over North Central in GSL culminating event

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from across the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer

West Valley 1, North Central 0: Hannah Hawk scored the go-ahead goal in the 43rd minute, Madison Maloney made five saves and the Eagles (8-1) defeated the Indians (7-3) in a GSL 2A culminating event first-round game at Merkel Sports Complex. West Valley hosts Clarkston in the East Region 2A championship game on Saturday at noon.

Clarkston 1, Shadle Park 0: The Bantams (7-3) scored off a Highlanders (8-2) own goal in a GSL 2A Culminating Event first-round game. Shadle plays North Central in the third-place game on Saturday at noon at Merkel.

Pullman 3, Rogers 0: Hannah James scored in the 63rd minute and the Greyhounds (5-5) beat the visiting Pirates (0-10) in a GSL 2A culminating event game on Thursday. Pullman hosts East Valley at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

East Valley 2, Othello 1: Janis Oliver scored two goals, including the go-ahead goal early in the second half, and the Knights (4-7) beat the Huskies (2-9) in the first round of the GSL 2A culminating event. Mataya Green made four saves for EV. Othello hosts Rogers on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Riverside 4, Medical Lake 0: Bree Waldron scored two goals and the Rams (5-3) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-7) in a Northeast A League game. Maci Clauson added one goal and one assist for the Rams.

Football

Deer Park 22, Colville 6: Diego Vasquez rushed for 160 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns and the Stags (3-2) defeated the visiting Indians (2-2) in a Northeast A League game.

Riverside 40, Lakeside 12: Jaxon Betker and Malachi Jarman had two rushing touchdowns apiece and the visiting Rams (4-0) beat the Eagles (3-1) in a Northeast A League game. Kole Hunsaker threw two TD passes for Lakeside.

Freeman 41, Medical Lake 0: The Scotties (2-3) shut out the Cardinals (0-4). Details were unavailable.

Asotin 27, Northwest Christian 0: The Panthers (3-3) shut out the Crusaders (0-4). Details were unavailable.