Prep roundup: Lewis and Clark football tops Ferris, Gonzaga Prep girls soccer wins East championship

Lewis and Clark and Ferris entered Thursday’s rivalry game at Union Stadium with equal 1-4 records and a chance to prove something.

But for the second week in a row, the Saxons had turnover trouble in their end in the second quarter, and Lewis and Clark took full advantage. And while Ferris made a game of it in the fourth quarter, the early deficit was too much to overcome.

Keel Potter and Matt Heer scored on two short touchdown runs apiece after those turnovers, and the Tigers topped the Saxons 31-22 in Greater Spokane League action.

Lewis and Clark started consecutive second-quarter possessions at the Ferris 12, 2, 29 and 23.

After scoring nine points the last two weeks combined, the Tigers had to feel pretty good about their offensive output.

“Yeah, it does,” Lewis and Clark coach Joe Ireland said. “We haven’t gotten in the end zone the last couple of weeks so I’m really proud of our kids to find their rhythm and just kind of keep going. So, yeah, I mean, it feels good.”

Running back Keel Potter was fired up afterward.

“I’m so proud of these guys,” he said. “I mean, to do what they’ve done (tonight) after this season and the challenges we’ve already gone through, I mean, I couldn’t be more proud of those dudes.”

Ireland wasn’t using the pandemic as an excuse for offensive continuity.

“I think everyone’s in the same position,” he said. “We’ve all made the most of it. I’m just happy that all of these kids got an opportunity to play. Certainly, it’s not ideal. But you know, we’re all playing in the same conditions and, we’ve – knock on wood – we’ve been lucky we’ve played all six of our games so far and we got one more right here next week.”

Ferris got off to a good start.

Jide Olajoyegbe ran for 11 yards up the middle on third-and-6 to reach the Tigers’ 11. Two plays later, Tyler Waldo used misdirection and went around the left end for a 7-yard touchdown run. Olajoyegbe carried seven times on the drive for 53 yards.

On the next play from the 20, the snap went over LC quarterback Wyatt Potter’s head. He recovered in end zone, but an intentional grounding penalty resulted in a safety.

LC put together a 10-play drive which resulted in a 34-yard field goal by Dane Cobb. Two plays later Ferris coughed it up at its 12. On fourth-and-1 from the 3 Keel Potter pounded it into the end zone and LC went up 10-8 with almost 11 minutes left in the half.

“Our O-line stepped up stepped up big,” Potter said. “We’re able to push those big boys on the Ferris D-line and it just worked out well for us.”

Ferris went three-and-out, and the punt snap went over Mason Backlund’s head, who recovered it at the 2. Heer lugged it in from there for a 17-8 lead.

Ferris went for it on fourth-and-1 at its 29, and the Tigers defense held. Three plays later, Potter went off-tackle for a 2-yard TD and a 24-8 lead.

Another fumble set LC up that the Ferris 23, and on fourth-and-goal at the 1, Heer plowed in for his second TD of the game.

“I told him,” Potter said. “When I got my one and he got his I was like, ‘We’re both getting two tonight.’ I’ll give him all of them, I don’t care.”

Early in the third, after stopping LC of fourth down at midfield Ferris went on an eight-play drive, culminating with Olajoyegbe’s 1-yard plunge on third and goal. The two-point conversion from Paxton Page to Nathan Hocking made it 31-16 with 2:41 to go in the frame.

Late in the fourth, Ferris recovered a fumble at the LC 25 and Olajoyegbe scored on second-and-goal at the 2, but the extra point was no good leaving it a nine-point game.

Lewis and Clark recovered the onside kick.

Potter sized up what the win meant for the Tigers.

“Ferris is a rival of course, but I mean, we all got some of our best buddies over there and I mean we’re never gonna forget this game.”

Girls soccer

Gonzaga Prep 3, Central Valley 2 (OT): Grace Batkoff scored two goals, including the go-ahead goal in overtime, to help lift the Bullpups (8-2) over the Bears (8-3) in the East Region 4A/3A championship game.

Campbell Seibold had a pair of assists, including on the game-winner, for Gonzaga Prep. Zoe Crockett had two goals for CV, including the tying goal in the 75th minute to force overtime.