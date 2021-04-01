Spokane Scholars sets virtual award banquet for Apr. 19

For the second straight year, the Spokane Scholars Foundation will forgo its annual live banquet and go virtual.

However, the prizes are real: $60,000 to be awarded April 19 to the brightest high school seniors in the Spokane area.

The livestreamed event will honor 156 seniors from 29 schools as recipients of medals of academic achievement.

“It was a difficult decision for the board, but we decided this was in everyone’s best interest,” Johnson said.

Each scholar was selected by their high school principal, counselor and teachers based solely on achievement in one of six content areas: English, Social Studies, Mathematics, Science, World Languages and Fine Arts.

The top four in each area will earn awards ranging from $1,000 to $4,000. Some regional colleges and universities will match the monetary awards for recipients who attend those institutions.

Consideration for the cash awards include: grade-point average and course of study in the content area of nomination, national aptitude and achievement test scores, original research or related activities, and letters of recommendation. A panel of three judges reviews the applications in each area.

The event’s theme is “Promote Lifelong Learning.”

“Although we honor only graduating high school seniors based on their school academic achievement, we are aware that students in their middle school years now aspire to be Spokane Scholars,” said Eric Johnson, foundation president.

“If our organization can in any manner create more lifelong learners, then we have accomplished what we set out to do 29 years ago,” said Johnson, who added the focus of this organization “remains unchanged.”

Since 1992, the foundation has honored 3,490 scholars and awarded cash totaling $1.29 million.

The featured speaker for the event will be Tod Marshall, who is currently Professor of English and Director of Writing Concentration and Curator of Visiting Writer Series at Gonzaga University.

The Spokane Scholars Foundation is an all-volunteer organization committed to promoting academic achievement among Spokane-area youth.

ENGLISH

Daniel Baerman, Lakeside High School; Benjamin Brown, Riverside High School; Caily Conley, Innovation High School; Madeline Depner, Shadle Park High School; Isabella Donohoe, Gonzaga Preparatory School; Konner Frandsen, North Central High School; Lia Goodrich, Newport High School; Tirzah Grubaugh, Medical Lake High School; Carly Haeger, Upper Columbia Academy; Sophia Hessami, Mt. Spokane High School; Naomi Knudtson, Northwest Christian High School; Kennedie Krieger, West Valley High School; Cecily Lambert, The Oaks Classical Christian Academy; Dylan Lockhart, Deer Park High School; Tavin McAllister, University High School; Jadyn Malone, Lewis & Clark High School; Jordan Mattox, Mead High School; Audrey Merritt, The Community School; ; Sofia Morales, East Valley High School; Chaitanya Nalluri, Saint George’s School; Emma Owen, Ferris High School;Emma Pappas, Valley Christian School; Adrienne, Pullman On Track Academy; Andre Ramsey, Rogers High School; Anna Richardson, Cheney High School; Rebekah Ross, Central Valley High School; Katelyn Tippett, Freeman High School; Natalie Voigt, Liberty High School; ReinWehrman, STEM Academy at Spokane Valley Tech

FINE ARTS

Ali Aboud, Rogers High School; Kennadi Alent, Innovation High School; Jessica Coriell, Northwest Christian High School; Hannah Curl, The Community School; Sofia Day, Cheney High School; Ella Fornof, North Central High School; Evan George, Central Valley High School; Shelby Green, Riverside High School; Tate Gregerson, East Valley High School; Dylan Hill, Upper Columbia Academy;Austen Hubbard, Liberty High School; Reagan Ivey, Saint George’s School; Rosalie Juviler, Lewis & Clark High School; Michael Kaulig, Medical Lake High School; Gabriel Kennedy-Gibbens, Mead High School; Nathanael Klimper, Shadle Park High School; Sarah Knutson, Mt. Spokane High School; Kendra Lund, Ferris High School; Caleb Malen, Valley Christian School; Samuel McEachran, The Oaks Classical Christian Academy;Ashley Miller, West Valley High School; Hope Noranbrock, Lakeside High School; Elizabeth Sabata, Gonzaga Preparatory School; Quentin Swett, Deer Park High School; Madeline Jo Waterman, Newport High School; Isaac Woolley, University High School;

MATHEMATICS

Adam Anderson, North Central High School; Carly Bale, West Valley High School; Elliot Bodnar, Upper Columbia Academy; Chiara Carey, Northwest Christian High School; Kyler Castro, Medical Lake High School; Elizabeth Chase, Innovation High School; Alexander Cong, Mt. Spokane High School; George W Emert, Cheney High School; Daniel Emilien, Shadle Park High School; Chloe Jones, Newport High School; Suhang Liu, Ferris High School; Austin Martin, University High School; Christopher Miller, Riverside High School; Lindsey Murto, Lewis & Clark High School; Nathan Nguyen, Mead High School; Andrew Nordhagen, Gonzaga Preparatory School; Nancy Phan, Rogers High School; Trevor Purcell, Lakeside High School; Anna Sattler, The Oaks Classical Christian Academy; Sarah Simmerman, Freeman High School; Erik Velazquez, Deer Park High School; Xinzhi Kenton, Wang Alexander Wirthlin, Central Valley High School; East Valley High School; Cooper Wharton, STEM Academy at Spokane Valley Tech; Jiahui Henry Xu, Saint George’s School; Feitong Zhang, Valley Christian School;

SCIENCE

Briella Bell, West Valley High School; Amy Bosch, Central Valley High School; Joshua Christensen, Innovation High School; John DeForest, Saint George’s School; Ruth Dierdorff, The Oaks Classical Christian Academy; Miina Efta, Valley Christian School; Gabe Gerber, Cheney High School; Hana Hill, Mt. Spokane High School; Jillian Holbrook, Mead High School; Elizabeth Jimenez, Upper Columbia Academy; Jack Johnson, The Community School; Carlee Joppa, University High School; Rohini Kilaru, Lewis & Clark High School; Zoe Li, Northwest Christian High School; Shobhin Logani, Gonzaga Preparatory School; Ainsley McCollum, Ferris High School; Kimberly Ngo, Rogers High School; Landon Norris, Freeman High School; Tessa Pierce, Newport High School; Boston Scioly, Shadle Park High School; Eli Stachofsky, STEM Academy at Spokane Valley Tech; Leif Swanson, North Central High School; Jayden Tactay, Medical Lake High School; Corrie Teel, Riverside High School; Taylor Voelker, East Valley High School; Kathryn Whitmer, Lakeside High School;

SOCIAL STUDIES

Avery Auth, Central Valley High School; Anna Chisholm, Freeman High School; Joshua Demant, Mead High School; Joshua Doll, East Valley High School; Joseph Ellingson, Gonzaga Preparatory School; Abigail Farley, The Oaks Classical Christian Academy; Paige Headrick, Medical Lake High School; Hope Henning, North Central High School; Katarina Kenlein, Lewis & Clark High School; Bailey Komar, Shadle Park High School; Michelle Koston, On Track Academy; Atidrik Malolo, Rogers High School; Jay McGregor, Ferris High School; Ivy Riley, Innovation High School; Alika Robinson, Newport High School; Alexander Rose, Cheney High School; Bella Schneider, University High School; Ian Schroetlin, Upper Columbia Academy; Hannah Schultz, West Valley High School; Logan Smith, Liberty High School; Andrew Stenbeck, Deer Park High School; Aliviah Stime, Riverside High School; Jamison Talley, Lakeside High School; Isabella Tibbetts, Northwest Christian High School; Wenqing Wu, Saint George’s School; Camila Zavala ,Mt. Spokane High School;

WORLD LANGUAGES

Emma Ames, Lakeside High School; Gabby Andres, West Valley High School; Grace Bruno, Valley Christian School; Delaney Cuddy, Shadle Park High School; Gabrielle Cunningham, Saint George’s School; Raquel Davidson, Mead High School; Madison Greer, Liberty High School; Rebecca Haley, Mt. Spokane High School; Suhyeon Kwon, The Oaks Classical Christian Academy; Jonah Lindsey, Medical Lake High School; Tammy Nguyen, Rogers High School; Garrett Packebush, Central Valley High School; Amelia Paine, Innovation High School; Robin Roose, Lewis & Clark High School; Jaime Ross, East Valley High School; Emily Santos, Riverside High School; Hope Schneider, Cheney High School; Colton Schons, North Central High School; Amelia Smith, Deer Park High School; Taylor Swanson, Northwest Christian High School; Cassidy Voelker, Gonzaga Preparatory School; Parker Yates, University High School; Rosie Zhou, Ferris High School;