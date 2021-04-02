College baseball: Gonzaga keeps Pacific bats quiet for second-straight shutout win

From staff reports

Gabriel Hughes threw seven scoreless innings as Gonzaga shut out visiting Pacific for the second consecutive night for a 6-0 win Friday at Patterson Baseball Complex.

Hughes struck out seven and allowed just three hits and Trystan Vrieling struck out three in relief.

Tyler Rando provided the offense for GU (15-10, 6-2 West Coast Conference) with an eighth-inning grand slam. The Tigers are 7-16, 0-8.

(24) Stanford 7, Washington State 5: Tommy Troy blasted a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the ninth inning to lift the visiting Cardinal (16-4, 4-1 Pac-12) past the Cougars (12-10, 1-7) at Bailey-Brayton Field.

WSU, which has lost six in a row, led 5-4 entering the ninth.

Pacific 11-9, Whitworth 1-11: Jaxsen Sweum had four RBIS as the Pirates (6-11 NWC) held off the Boxers (15-7) in the second game to earn a split in Pacific Grove, Oregon.