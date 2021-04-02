COVID-19 vaccine appointments open at Spokane Arena, local providers

Hundreds of appointments are open today and Saturday for eligible residents to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19.

Currently you are eligible to get vaccinated if you:

Are 60 and older or 50 and older living in a multigenerational household

Work in health care, emergency response, long-term care, K-12 education, child care, agriculture, food processing, grocery stores, restaurants or construction

Are 16 and older with two or more underlying health conditions, pregnant or have a disability that puts you at high-risk for contracting the virus

Live or work in a group home, detention center, homeless shelter or other congregate setting

Vaccine providers no longer require proof from the state’s Phase Finder tool to get vaccinated, so all eligible adults are encouraged to schedule an appointment at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena mass vaccination site, or a local pharmacy or health care provider. To find an appointment, use the state’s Vaccine Locator tool to schedule a first-dose appointment, or you can call (800) 525-0127, then press #.

In less than two weeks, all residents 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, so currently eligible workers are encouraged to get vaccinated soon before even more residents become eligible.

This story will be updated.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.