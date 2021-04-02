COVID-19 vaccine appointments open at Spokane Arena, local providers
UPDATED: Fri., April 2, 2021
Hundreds of appointments are open today and Saturday for eligible residents to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19.
Currently you are eligible to get vaccinated if you:
- Are 60 and older or 50 and older living in a multigenerational household
- Work in health care, emergency response, long-term care, K-12 education, child care, agriculture, food processing, grocery stores, restaurants or construction
- Are 16 and older with two or more underlying health conditions, pregnant or have a disability that puts you at high-risk for contracting the virus
- Live or work in a group home, detention center, homeless shelter or other congregate setting
Vaccine providers no longer require proof from the state’s Phase Finder tool to get vaccinated, so all eligible adults are encouraged to schedule an appointment at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena mass vaccination site, or a local pharmacy or health care provider. To find an appointment, use the state’s Vaccine Locator tool to schedule a first-dose appointment, or you can call (800) 525-0127, then press #.
In less than two weeks, all residents 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, so currently eligible workers are encouraged to get vaccinated soon before even more residents become eligible.
This story will be updated.
