Fundraising in Indy: Gonzaga graduate, actor Eric Edelstein hosting 1999 Bulldogs reunion on Twitch to help former forward Jeremy Eaton fight cancer

INDIANAPOLIS – Eric Edelstein sat in a Denver airport Friday night, waiting for a connecting flight to Indianapolis.

Before boarding, the jovial Edelstein, a Gonzaga graduate and Hollywood actor, exchanged text messages with some former Bulldogs and old classmates, anticipating one of the most significant weekends in the Jesuit school’s history.

Gonzaga’s second Final Four appearance on Saturday against UCLA in Indianapolis is on their minds, but so is their friend, 1999 graduate and former Bulldogs forward Jeremy Eaton.

Eaton, who helped Gonzaga reach the Elite Eight in a program-changing NCAA Tournament that resonates today, has been fighting colon cancer.

Eaton, who owns his own shop in southern Idaho, doesn’t have health insurance to offset the cost of treatment, but, thanks to a GoFundMe page, more $60,000 has been raised to help fight the disease.

Edelstein, who use to announce Gonzaga women’s basketball and volleyball games alongside Eaton on GUTV, wants to boost that number.

Members of the Gonzaga’s 1999 national quarterfinal team will reunite on the streaming site Twitch on Saturday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in an effort to help raise more money for Eaton’s GoFundMe page. The fundraiser will also appear on SWX at 9 a.m.

Boom!

The ENTIRE ‘99 Gonzaga Elite 8 team is reuniting for a live zoom reunion this Saturday 8:30-9:30am Pacific. We’re opening it up to everyone so you can watch and interact. It will air live on KHQ and stream on https://t.co/UikLFsqvy3#UnitedWeZag pic.twitter.com/4Cl9a4hDwE — 𝚂𝚊𝚖 𝙰𝚍𝚊𝚖𝚜 (@SamAdamsTV) April 2, 2021

Edelstein, Eaton and former Gonzaga standout Casey Calvary will be together in Indianapolis while other members of the 1999 Gonzaga team will be guests in the stream.

KHQ’s Sam Adams helped come up with the idea, and the fundraiser shortly came to fruition.

“It will be pretty loosey-goosey, but hopefully, it will tell a bit of the story of that team and show why these guys were so special,” Edelstein said.

The stream can be watched at www.twitch.tv/JustAddMonsters