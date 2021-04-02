Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert named Senior CLASS Award first-team All-American

Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert has been named a Senior CLASS Award first-team All-American.

Kispert was one of 10 finalists for the Senior CLASS Award, presented annually to a Division I senior with notable achievements on and off the court. The award went to Iowa’s Luka Garza. CLASS is an acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School.

Kispert carries a 3.79 grade-point average working on his master’s degree in business administration. Kispert and his teammates have spent time at Camp Goodtimes, a weeklong camp for children impacted by cancer. He’s been involved with Gonzaga’s Bulldog Athlete Ministry program since his freshman season.

Kispert was joined on the All-American team by Siena’s Manny Camper, Mercer’s Ross Cummings, Kansas’ Marcus Garrett and Garza.