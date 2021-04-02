Gonzaga’s Mark Few named Naismith Trophy, NABC Coach of the Year
UPDATED: Fri., April 2, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS – Gonzaga’s Mark Few, who has guided the Zags to the Final Four with a 30-0 record, on Friday picked up a pair of Coach of the Year awards.
Few was named Coach of the Year by the Naismith Trophy and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).
Few is first all-time in winning percentage (83.5%) for Division I coaches. Few has a 629-124 mark in 22 seasons.
The Zags have earned an NCAA Tournament berth every season under Few. GU won the WCC Tournament last season but the NCAA Tournament was canceled just a few days later in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is Gonzaga’s second time in the Final Four under Few. The 2017 team finished 37-2 after losing to North Carolina in the championship game. Few won the 2017 Naismith coaching award.
Few finished second behind Michigan’s Juwan Howard for AP Coach of the Year. Howard received 35 first-place votes and Few 16.
Other NABC awards: Iowa’s Luka Garza, player of the year and big man of the year; Baylor’s Davion Mitchell, defensive player of the year; Cade Cunningham, freshman of the year.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.