Gonzaga’s Mark Few named Naismith Trophy, NABC Coach of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS – Gonzaga’s Mark Few, who has guided the Zags to the Final Four with a 30-0 record, on Friday picked up a pair of Coach of the Year awards.

Few was named Coach of the Year by the Naismith Trophy and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).

Few is first all-time in winning percentage (83.5%) for Division I coaches. Few has a 629-124 mark in 22 seasons.

The Zags have earned an NCAA Tournament berth every season under Few. GU won the WCC Tournament last season but the NCAA Tournament was canceled just a few days later in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is Gonzaga’s second time in the Final Four under Few. The 2017 team finished 37-2 after losing to North Carolina in the championship game. Few won the 2017 Naismith coaching award.

Few finished second behind Michigan’s Juwan Howard for AP Coach of the Year. Howard received 35 first-place votes and Few 16.

Other NABC awards: Iowa’s Luka Garza, player of the year and big man of the year; Baylor’s Davion Mitchell, defensive player of the year; Cade Cunningham, freshman of the year.