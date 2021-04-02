Health clinic in Toppenish chosen to receive 800 wooden Easter eggs from the White House

WASHINGTON – In lieu of the traditional White House Easter Egg Roll that takes place on the South Lawn each year, the Biden administration is sending commemorative wooden eggs to health centers in underserved communities across the country.

The Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic in Toppenish, Washington, on the Yakama Reservation, was chosen to receive 800 of the eggs, according to the White House, which will be shared with front-line workers, volunteers and members of the community who receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic distributed 250 of the eggs Thursday and Friday to students in after-school programs it administers in the lower Yakima Valley, and the rest of the eggs to several partner organizations, clinic spokeswoman Amber Betts wrote in an email.

Farm workers in Yakima County and elsewhere in Central Washington have been hit especially hard by the pandemic, as have Indigenous communities. The eggs feature images of a rabbit wearing a face mask and of the First Family’s two German shepherds, Champ and Major, who have been embroiled in minor controversy after Major has twice bitten people at the White House.

Orion Donovan-Smith's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.