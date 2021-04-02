Prep roundup: Malachi Clark scored 5 TDs in West Valley win over East Valley

Malachi Clark rushed for 288 yards and five touchdowns Friday and West Valley beat visiting East Valley 49-14 in a Greater Spokane League 2A game.

Clark scored on runs of 67, 11, 5, 15 and 4 yards. The Eagles (5-0) scored 28 points in the first quarter.

Henry Stevens led East Valley (1-4) with a 9-yard passing touchdown and 23-yard scoring run.

Shadle Park 44, North Central 6: Ryan Schmidt threw three touchdown passes and the Highlanders (4-0) beat the visiting Indians (2-4) in a 2A game.

Liam Johnston scored on a 48-yard pass reception, an 85-yard kickoff return and forced a safety for Shadle.

Pullman 37, Clarkston 34: Carson Coulter threw for 422 yards and five touchdown and the Greyhounds (3-2) defeated the visiting Bantams (2-4) at Martin Stadium.

Hyatt Hutzman ran for 143 yards and scored three touchdowns for Pullman.

Othello 49, Rogers 13: The Huskies (4-2) beat the visiting Pirates (0-6). Details were unavailable.

Girls soccer

Cheney 2, University 0: Makenna Benson scored two second-half goals and the Blackhawks (4-6) defeated the visiting Titans (1-10) in a 4A/3A culminating match.

Irelyn Deweese and Sydney Reagan split 15 saves in the shutout for Cheney.

Mt. Spokane 2, Ferris 0: The Wildcats (7-4) beat the Saxons (2-9) in a GSL 4A/3A culminating match at Union Stadium. Details were unavailable.