Spokane Audubon meeting features Yellowstone, Grand Teton wildlife photography

Wildlife photography in Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks, presented by photographer Ralph Kerr of Coeur d’Alene, is the program at the Spokane Audubon Society’s April 14 on-line meeting.

A retired certified public accountant, Kerr said many of his early bird watching experiences came from the seat of a farm tractor in North Dakota where he grew up. He became serious about wildlife photography about 17 years ago and said the more time he spends outdoors, the luckier he gets with shots that he enters in contests and produces in calendars.

Details on joining the April 14 Zoom meeting starting at 7 p.m. are in the chapter’s April “Pygmy Owl” newsletter at www.audubonspokane.org/the-pygmy-owl.

Spokane Audubon is a 52-year-old nonprofit organization and chapter of the National Audubon Society with over 700 members who advocate for birds and their habitats and connect people to nature in the Inland Northwest.