Adam Morrison’s emotional call of Jalen Suggs’ game-winner brought back of mix of memories
UPDATED: Sun., April 4, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS – As a player, Adam Morrison was an animated and emotional figure.
The former Gonzaga star is much more reserved – almost stoic – as the Bulldogs’ radio color commentator, though.
That changed on Saturday.
After Gonzaga freshman sensation Jalen Suggs banked in a 30-footer at the buzzer in overtime on Saturday to lift the Bulldogs past UCLA 93-90 to advance to Monday’s national title game, Morrison reverted to his old ways.
“Here’s Suggs … pull-up 3 for the win!” Bulldogs play-by-play man Tom Hudson said on the call before the shot went down.
“Yessss!” Morrison screamed into his headset. “Yes! Wow!”
For Morrison, one of Gonzaga’s most recognizable alums and an NBA lottery draft pick in 2006, the shot brought out a burst of emotion very different than his last encounter with UCLA.
In the 2006 Sweet 16, Morrison famously cried after the Bulldogs blew a late double-lead to the Bruins.
That iconic image stuck to Morrison so much that when he did a video game commercial for EA Sports leading up to the NBA Draft, the ad starts with Morrison saying, “Yeah, I cried on national television. So what?”
Suggs’ game-winning shot may have also resonated with Morrison because he, too, hit one of the school’s most memorable game-winning shots in bank fashion.
“Here comes the All-American,” Gus Johnson said as Morrison found space against Oklahoma State in the 2006 Battle in Seattle. “Morrison, 6 (seconds), fires (the shot)! Ohhh!”
