Adam Morrison’s emotional call of Jalen Suggs’ game-winner brought back of mix of memories

INDIANAPOLIS – As a player, Adam Morrison was an animated and emotional figure.

The former Gonzaga star is much more reserved – almost stoic – as the Bulldogs’ radio color commentator, though.

That changed on Saturday.

After Gonzaga freshman sensation Jalen Suggs banked in a 30-footer at the buzzer in overtime on Saturday to lift the Bulldogs past UCLA 93-90 to advance to Monday’s national title game, Morrison reverted to his old ways.

“Here’s Suggs … pull-up 3 for the win!” Bulldogs play-by-play man Tom Hudson said on the call before the shot went down.

“Yessss!” Morrison screamed into his headset. “Yes! Wow!”

🗣 The radio call. You have to listen. @VoiceofGonzaga & Adam Morrisonpic.twitter.com/HpXwAtlme3 — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) April 4, 2021

For Morrison, one of Gonzaga’s most recognizable alums and an NBA lottery draft pick in 2006, the shot brought out a burst of emotion very different than his last encounter with UCLA.

In the 2006 Sweet 16, Morrison famously cried after the Bulldogs blew a late double-lead to the Bruins.

That iconic image stuck to Morrison so much that when he did a video game commercial for EA Sports leading up to the NBA Draft, the ad starts with Morrison saying, “Yeah, I cried on national television. So what?”

Suggs’ game-winning shot may have also resonated with Morrison because he, too, hit one of the school’s most memorable game-winning shots in bank fashion.

“Here comes the All-American,” Gus Johnson said as Morrison found space against Oklahoma State in the 2006 Battle in Seattle. “Morrison, 6 (seconds), fires (the shot)! Ohhh!”