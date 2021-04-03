Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert named Julius Erving Award winner as nation’s top small forward

Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert added another prestigious award to his growing collection.

The senior wing on Saturday was named the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Kispert, who has been named to multiple first-team All-America teams, was selected over finalists Isaiah Livers (Michigan), Ron Harper Jr. (Rutgers), Terrence Shannon Jr. (Texas Tech) and Sam Hauser (Virginia).

Kispert ranks second in the WCC in scoring (18.9) and field-goal percentage (53.5). The 6-foot-7 Kispert paced the conference in made 3-pointers (2.93 per game) and 3-point percentage (45.3), the latter fifth nationally. He’s second in the WCC in 2-point percentage (65.3) and first in free-throw percentage (90.1).

Kispert, the WCC player of the year, has scored in double figures in 29 of 30 games. Gonzaga is 125-10 in Kispert’s 135 career games. That’s believed to be the highest winning percentage in Division I in the last 25 seasons for players with at least 100 career appearances.

Kispert joins former teammate Rui Hachimura (2019) as Erving Award winners.

Kispert was also a player of the year finalist for the Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy.