Idaho State holds on to beat Idaho 24-22

UPDATED: Sat., April 3, 2021

Idaho quarterback Mike Beaudry (5) throws a pass during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Moscow, Idaho. (August Frank/Lewiston Tribune via AP) (August Frank)
Associated Press

POCATELLO, Idaho – Tyler Vander Waal passed for 398 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown pass to Christian Fredrickson in the fourth quarter, and Idaho State held on to beat Idaho 24-22 on Saturday.

Vander Waal completed 21 of 35 passes with two interceptions. Tanner Conner had nine receptions for 208 yards for Idaho State (3-2, 3-2 Big Sky Conference).

Malakai Rango capped a 10-play, 94-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to open the scoring midway through the first quarter. A nine-play, 89-yard drive culminating with Hunter Raiden’s 17-yard TD scamper gave the Bengals a 14-0 lead with 1:53 left in the first quarter.

Idaho (2-2, 2-2), ranked No. 24 in the STATS FCS poll, scored 15 consecutive points – including three field goals by Cade Coffey – to take its first lead late in the third quarter. Kevin Ryan hit a 20-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. After the Vandals went three-and-out, Idaho State went 92 yards to make it 24-15 on Fredrickson’s TD with 8:32 left.

Idaho’s Nikhil Nayar connected with Hayden Hatten on an 18-yard touchdown pass to make it 24-22 with 2:48 to go. After an Idaho State punt, the Vandals had one last chance from their 42 with 52 seconds left, but Oshea Trujillo broke up a pass intended for Roshaun Johnson on fourth-and-11 to seal it.

Nayar completed 11 of 34 passes for 130 yards and added a 6-yard rushing touchdown.

Trujillo finished with nine tackles and a sack.

