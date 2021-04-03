Menu
Sat., April 3, 2021
Golf
College men and women: Whitworth at NWC Spring Classic in Walla Walla, 9 a.m.
Hockey
WHL: Seattle at Spokane, 5 p.m.
Soccer
College women: Pac-12: Washington State at USC, noon. Big Sky: Idaho at Eastern Washington, noon.
Tennis
College women: Pac-12: Washington State at Colorado, 10 a.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 10 a.m.
