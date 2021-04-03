Prep roundup: North Central’s Allie Janke wins 4A/3A East Region cross country championship

It wasn’t a third consecutive state title for Allie Janke, but the North Central senior won her last cross country race as a high schooler.

Janke, who will run at Arkansas in the fall, ran the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 37.53 seconds to win the girls 4A/3A race at the East Region championships at Central Valley High School on Saturday.

Janke’s exploits weren’t enough to carry NC to the team title, captured by Mead with 62 points.

Central Valley (66) finished second and NC (67) placed third.

Lewis and Clark’s Audrey Thronson finished second (18:50) and Mt. Spokane’s Kahea Figueira took third (19:03).

On the boys side, CV’s Alex Wright (15:54.73) took the individual title, with NC’s Derek Smith (15:58) and Gonzaga Prep’s Jake McIntyre (16:01) in second and third.

Mead won the team title with 55 points, followed by NC (60) and CV (67).

Kaitlyn Adamson of West Valley won the girls 2A race in 20:52.28. Teammate Briella Bell was second (21:05) and Pullman freshman Poppy Edge was third (21:11).

Pullman took the team title with 33 points, edging West Valley by one. East Valley placed third (84).

“Our girls today were an absolute force – they ran so strong and with such confidence from start to finish,” Pullman coach Allix Potratz-Lee said.

Rogers’ Daniel Lee won the boys race at 16:08.89, nearly 30 seconds ahead of Shadle Park’s Marcus Lemon (16:37). Isaiah Hernandez of Rogers placed third (17:00).

West Valley took the team title with 55 points. Pullman (63) was second and Shadle Park (69) placed third.

Girls soccer

West Valley 2, Clarkston 1: Madison Carr scored the go-ahead goal in the 37th minute and the Eagles (9-2) edged the visiting Bantams (7-4) in the 2A East Region championship game.

Jolee Nicholas gave Clarkston a 1-0 lead 3 minutes in, but Abbie Sicilia tied it 3 minutes later. Madison Maloney made six saves for West Valley.

Shadle Park (9-2) beat North Central (7-4) 4-1 in the third-place game at Merkel Sports Complex. Pullman topped visiting East Valley 2-1 and Othello handled visiting Rogers 6-1 in consolation matches.

Football

Central Valley 25, University 6: In the annual “Greasy Pig” game, Brandon Bruegeman caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Luke Abshire in the third quarter to help the visiting Bears (4-1) pull away from the Titans (0-3).

Terrance Kelley scored on a 5-yard run and James Chamberlin added a 1-yard plunge for CV. Ilias Roland returned a fumble 46 yards for a U-Hi TD.

Central Valley plays at Gonzaga Prep (4-0) in the season finale on Friday.

University missed its past two games while under COVID-19 protocol.