Washington State volleyball into fifth-straight NCAA Tournament

Staff and wire reports

No. 15 Washington State volleyball will dance into their fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament, as was announced Sunday afternoon.

The 2020-21 NCAA Tournament first round is Wednesday, April 14, and the second round will be April 15. Regional semifinals are Sunday, April 18, and the regional finals April 19. The national semifinals are Thursday, April 22, with the national championship on April 24.

The tournament will be held at the Chi Health Center Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Cougars earned a No. 15 overall seed to earn a first-round bye into the second round of the tournament. The total number of teams was reduced to 48 overall for this spring tournament.

WSU will play their second-round match against either Western Kentucky (21-0, C-USA) or Jackson State (11-0, SWAC) on Thursday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m.

The Cougs have squared off against Jackson State once previously back in 2013. WSU downed the Tigers in three sets. Washington State met Western Kentucky once before in 2018. The Cougs defeated the Hilltoppers 3-1 while playing at Bowling Green, Kentucky.

WSU lost its tournament opener in 2019 against San Diego in Honolulu, Hawaii.