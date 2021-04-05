100 years ago on the Palouse: Whitman County’s reign as the nation’s richest wheat producer had begun

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Whitman County was not merely a rich wheat-growing region – it had become the richest wheat-growing county in the U.S.

In fact, Whitman County easily made the Top Ten in the U.S. for the overall value of its crops, coming in at No. 6. Most of the other top counties were fruit-growing counties.

This was based on the 1919 figures (the most current available at the time), which showed that Whitman County’s crop was valued at more than $30 million.

Between 1909 and 1919, Whitman County’s annual crop valuation had more than doubled, probably from a combination of factors, including improved wheat strains, increased mechanization, more acreage under cultivation and inflation.

“Whitman is the only wheat county to be listed among the first 15 of the United States in crop and property values,” the Daily Chronicle wrote.

Today, Whitman County is still in first place for wheat-growing – and it’s not even close. Lincoln County comes in at No. 2.

From the Prohibition beat: The sensational trial of James G. Montgomery and W.C. Vest was now underway in Spokane.

Sensational, because the two defendants were federal Prohibition agents, accused of manslaughter in the shooting near Keller of Ernest Emley, who they suspected of being a bootlegger.

The prosecution opened its case by citing evidence that Emley was not bootlegging when the agents shot and killed him as he sped away in a car.

Also on this date

(From the Associated Press)

1621: The Mayflower sailed from Plymouth Colony on a monthlong return trip to England.