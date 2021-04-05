Fire displaces residents Monday night

Matt Legard saved two of his guitars, including one signed by Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins, and his cat named Hannah from a house fire Monday night.

The fire, on the corner of North Nora Street and East Sharp Avenue, was not related to other disturbances following the Gonzaga University basketball team’s loss in the national championship earlier in the evening.

Legard, who rents the house along with five others, said he believed the fire was started by an electrical problem.

At least five firetrucks were on scene quickly and ladders were extended to upstairs windows. No one was hurt.