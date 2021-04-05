Former Gonzaga players react to national championship game loss to Baylor

From staff reports

Great season by these guys! Gotta appreciate all they accomplished, can’t simply judge them based on this final game. Proud of my Dawgs! #GoZags 💙❤️ — TooLongJones (@Jeremy_Jones2) April 6, 2021

That was an All Time team right there. My goodness.

They both were. But Baylor brought it tonight. Had their best game at the best time. — Geno (@genocrandall) April 6, 2021

Some nights it just isn't your night.

We'll be back. @ZagMBB

Hope you're all holding your heads high in the locker room. Zag Nation is incredibly proud of the historic journey you young men took us all on. ❤️💙🐶⛓️ — Geno (@genocrandall) April 6, 2021

All love ❤️ https://t.co/G0PZ6PNN4B — Killian Tillie (@KillianTillie) April 6, 2021

Baylor is tough… literally. I hate we had to take the L but the grit Baylor plays with is admirable. Gotta give it up when it’s due. Hell of a season @ZagMBB ❤️ — silas . (@KampaignSilas) April 6, 2021