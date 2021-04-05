Inslee, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott place friendly bet on Gonzaga vs. Baylor

Gov. Jay Inslee has raised the stakes for tonight’s NCAA Tournament title game between Gonzaga and Baylor through a friendly bet with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

If Gonzaga wins, Abbott will donate a bushel of Texas pecans to Second Harvest in Spokane, according to Inslee’s office. If Baylor wins, Inslee will donate three boxes of Cosmic Crisp apples to the Central Texas Food Bank.

Looking forward to watching @ZagmBB in the #NCAA Championship tonight. I have a friendly wager with @GovAbbott. When Gonzaga wins, they will donate a bushel of Texas pecans to @SecondHarvest_ in Spokane. If Baylor wins, we will donate 3 boxes of CosmicCrisp apples to @CTXFoodBank — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) April 5, 2021

Tipoff is set for 6:20 p.m.

Similar stakes, and steaks, were on the line in Gonzaga’s Sweet 16 matchup against Creighton.

Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh made a friendly wager with the Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson, president of Creighton University. With Gonzaga’s win, Hendrickson committed to sending a box of Omaha Steaks to Gonzaga and a commitment to a Spokane-area food pantry of choice.