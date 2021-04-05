The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Washington

Inslee, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott place friendly bet on Gonzaga vs. Baylor

UPDATED: Mon., April 5, 2021

Gov. Jay Inslee has placed a friendly bet with Texas Gov. Ted Abbott on tonight's NCAA championship. Inslee wagered three boxes of Cosmic Crisp apples that the Gonzaga Bulldogs will beat the Baylor Bears. Abbott has put up a bushel of Texas pecans. (COLIN MULVANY)
By Greg Mason gregm@spokesman.com(509) 459-5047

Gov. Jay Inslee has raised the stakes for tonight’s NCAA Tournament title game between Gonzaga and Baylor through a friendly bet with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

If Gonzaga wins, Abbott will donate a bushel of Texas pecans to Second Harvest in Spokane, according to Inslee’s office. If Baylor wins, Inslee will donate three boxes of Cosmic Crisp apples to the Central Texas Food Bank.

Tipoff is set for 6:20 p.m.

Similar stakes, and steaks, were on the line in Gonzaga’s Sweet 16 matchup against Creighton.

Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh made a friendly wager with the Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson, president of Creighton University. With Gonzaga’s win, Hendrickson committed to sending a box of Omaha Steaks to Gonzaga and a commitment to a Spokane-area food pantry of choice.

