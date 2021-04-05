‘Remarkable’: Celebrate Gonzaga’s magical 2020-21 basketball season by preordering our hardcover book!
UPDATED: Mon., April 5, 2021
For the second time in school history, Gonzaga’s basketball season ended on the sport’s biggest stage: the national championship.
You can relive all the moments that led up to Gonzaga’s second national championship appearance in five years by preordering The Spokesman-Review’s newest book: “Remarkable: Gonzaga’s march to a magical 2020-21 season.”
The 144-page hardcover book commemorates the Bulldogs’ 31-1 season and includes full-color action photos and wide-ranging game stories, player features and columns from The Spokesman-Review’s award-winning sports journalists.
By preordering today, customers can save $10 and get the limited edition book at a discounted rate of $29.95. The book will ship on May 21.
