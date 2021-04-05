Cache Reset
Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Updates: Gonzaga plays Baylor for national championship

UPDATED: Mon., April 5, 2021

Follow along here as the Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-0) play the Baylor Bears (27-2) tonight at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in the national championship game of the NCAA Tournament. The game is scheduled for 6:20 p.m. PDT. You can watch it on CBS.

Pregame

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT%
Jared Butler (BU) 16.6 47.2 76.5
Drew Timme (GU) 19.2 65.4 69.2
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG
Mark Vital (BU) 6.5 3.8 2.8
Drew Timme (GU) 7.1 4.7 2.3
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
Davion Mitchell (BU) 5.5 2.4 32.9
Jalen Suggs (GU) 4.6 2.9 28.8

Team Stats

  Baylor Gonzaga
Points 82.8 91.6
Points allowed 60.0 69.4
Field goal pct. 48.8 55.0
Rebounds 35.9 37.6
Assists 16.9 18.9
Blocks 3.7 2.8
Steals 8.9 8.1
Streak Won 5 Won 31

Game preview

Know GU’s foe: Baylor Bears

