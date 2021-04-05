Updates: Gonzaga plays Baylor for national championship

Follow along here as the Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-0) play the Baylor Bears (27-2) tonight at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in the national championship game of the NCAA Tournament. The game is scheduled for 6:20 p.m. PDT. You can watch it on CBS.

Pregame

Couple of second guessers looking over my shoulder tonight to tell me what I’m typing is a load of … pic.twitter.com/Rk4LWN5QeI — John Blanchette (@JPBlanchette) April 6, 2021

One hour ‘til tip, folks. pic.twitter.com/Tce0NTjC7G — Ryan Wayne Collingwood (@sr_collingwood) April 6, 2021

Some former Zags have a message for our current Zags 🗣 pic.twitter.com/mUXN2auZWj — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) April 5, 2021

“It’s the ultimate goal in our sport.” 🏆@ZagMBB’s Mark Few discusses the opportunity to play in the #NationalChampionship with @TheAndyKatz. pic.twitter.com/wF4FOe8dt7 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 5, 2021

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Jared Butler (BU) 16.6 47.2 76.5 Drew Timme (GU) 19.2 65.4 69.2 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Mark Vital (BU) 6.5 3.8 2.8 Drew Timme (GU) 7.1 4.7 2.3 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Davion Mitchell (BU) 5.5 2.4 32.9 Jalen Suggs (GU) 4.6 2.9 28.8

Team Stats

Baylor Gonzaga Points 82.8 91.6 Points allowed 60.0 69.4 Field goal pct. 48.8 55.0 Rebounds 35.9 37.6 Assists 16.9 18.9 Blocks 3.7 2.8 Steals 8.9 8.1 Streak Won 5 Won 31

Game preview

Gonzaga one step from finishing off historical season in style The Bulldogs are one victory from completing an undefeated season with the program’s first national championship. In other words, legendary status in the sport that only seven teams have achieved since the first tournament in 1939, the most recent Indiana’s 32-0 season in 1976. | Read more »

John Blanchette: Holding the Gonzaga-Baylor showdown for the title tilt is college’s basketball’s best gift in a year of duds They tried everywhere, man, they tried everywhere. Scheduling’s a nightmare, man. Check the calen-dare, man. | Read more »

Watching tonight’s game? Cheer responsibly, Spokane and Gonzaga leaders urge With the Zags going for the NCAA Tournament title tonight, university and Spokane community leaders are urging fans to watch responsibly. | Read more »

Gonzaga-Baylor key matchup: Jalen Suggs, Davion Mitchell one several marquee matchups We’ll stay in the backcourt and give the nod to junior Davion Mitchell, the national defensive player of the year. Junior Jared Butler has been a mainstay on All-America teams and leads the team in scoring (16.6), but Mitchell isn’t far behind (14.0) and is tops in minutes (33.0) and 3-point percentage (45.3). | Read more »

Gonzaga is 5-0 all-time against Baylor. Here’s a look back at those wins. They’ve met in a NCAA Tournament, a NIT season tip-off and other neutral sites spanning Dallas, Texas to Fresno, California. Now top-ranked Gonzaga (31-0) and No. 2 Baylor (27-2) meet at college basketball’s ultimate neutral site: The NCAA national title game. | Read more »

John Blanchette: Former Zags Admon Gilder, Ryan Woolridge soaking in NCAA experience as fans after not getting title shot in 2020 The visual metaphor would have had them outside Lucas Oil Stadium, noses pressed against the glass, sorrowful. Maybe bitter. | Read more »

From Indiana to Indiana State: The unbeatens and those that came close in the NCAA Tournament Gonzaga is on the doorstep of joining one of college basketball’s most exclusive clubs. | Read more »

Inslee, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott place friendly bet on Gonzaga vs. Baylor Gov. Jay Inslee has raised the stakes for tonight’s NCAA Tournament title game between Gonzaga and Baylor through a friendly bet with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. | Read more »