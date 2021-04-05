Updates: Gonzaga plays Baylor for national championship

Follow along here as the Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-0) play the Baylor Bears (27-2) tonight at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in the national championship game of the NCAA Tournament. The game is scheduled for 6:20 p.m. PDT. You can watch it on CBS.
