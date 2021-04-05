Young adults driving COVID activity in Spokane County

In the past two weeks, COVID-19 case counts have plateaued, with young adults continuing to test positive for the virus at consistent rates.

People 39 and younger are driving virus activity in Spokane County, with more than 64% of the cases confirmed in the past two weeks.

Local and state health officials have asked young adults to continue to adhere to public health guidlines, including wearing masks and limiting gatherings to slow the spread of the virus and potential variants, while vaccine efforts increase.

While COVID-19 vaccines are available to many essential workers and community members, 27.5% of county residents have had at least one dose.

Case rates in people 50 and older have gone down, however, likely in part because many people in this age group are eligible to be vaccinated.

You are eligible to get vaccinated if you:

Are 60 and older or 50 and older living in a multigenerational household.

Work in health care, emergency response, long-term care, K-12 education, child care, agriculture, food processing, grocery stores, restaurants or construction.

Are 16 and older with two or more underlying health conditions, pregnant or have a disability that puts you at high risk for contracting the virus.

Live or work in a group home, detention center, homeless shelter or other congregate setting.

For 16- and 17-year-olds, they must receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only vaccine approved for those two ages .

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are for people 18 and older.

Vaccine providers no longer require proof from the state’s Phase Finder tool to get vaccinated, so all eligible adults are encouraged to schedule an appointment at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena mass vaccination site, or a local pharmacy or health care provider.

To find an appointment, use the state’s Vaccine Locator tool to schedule a first-dose appointment, or you can call (800) 525-0127, then press the pound key (#).

In less than two weeks, on April 15, all adults 16 and older in the state will be eligible to get vaccinated in Washington.

Here’s a look at local numbers:

The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 67 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Death data is still being reviewed by the Department of Health, and there are 603 deaths confirmed in the county.

There are 34 patients hospitalized in Spokane with the virus.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 52 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and no additional deaths.

There are 28 Panhandle residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.