CHAS opens new vaccination site at Spokane Community College

CHAS will open a mass vaccination clinic at Spokane Community College starting Wednesday in the Walter S. Johnson Sports Center.

The site will be open to any resident who is eligible to get vaccinated in Washington, and to all adults starting on April 15.

To get vaccinated at SCC, you must make an appointment online. The CHAS-SCC site will offer the Moderna vaccine, which is authorized for use in adults 18 and older.

CHAS is also moving its drive-thru COVID-19 testing site from the Spokane Arena to Spokane Community College. Testing will still be drive-thru, while vaccines will be administered indoors.

Spokane Community College leaders reached out to offer their facilities to CHAS in order for the group of federally qualified health centers to offer vaccines in a large, centralized location. CHAS was operating the Spokane Arena mass vaccination site before the Department of Health took over operations .

Testing at SCC will open on April 14, but vaccination appointments are open there starting April 7.

The vaccination site will offer appointments dependent on vaccine supplies, but this week about 4,000 first-dose appointments will be open at SCC.

Starting next week, the site will offer both first- and second-dose appointments.

Providence also announced a first-dose clinic at the Spokane Teaching Health Clinic on April 13 for all currently eligible residents.

Patients can make an appointment online for a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and the clinic has about 550 slots available.

There are many other providers offering COVID-19 vaccines in Spokane County. To find a vaccine, visit the state’s vaccine locator tool or call (800) 525-0127, then press the pound sign (#).

Here’s a look at local numbers

The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 38 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and no additional deaths.

There are 39 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spokane.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed a dozen new virus cases and no additional deaths.

There are 27 Panhandle residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

