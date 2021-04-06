Condé Nast Traveler names Washington’s Palouse Falls one of “eight waterfalls in the U.S. worth traveling for”

The magazine Condé Nast Traveler selected Washington’s Palouse Falls as one of “eight waterfalls in the U.S. worth traveling for” in a Monday story.

The magazine called the 200-foot waterfall “something out of Jurassic Park.”

Luckily for us, visiting the waterfall requires little travel. The falls are just about two hours south of Spokane. It’s well worth the drive.

The Palouse River runs through a narrow cataract before taking the plunge and dropping into a bowl, and then continuing along to the Snake River.

The entire feature was carved more than 13,000 years ago and is one of the last active waterfalls on the Ice Age floods path, according to Washington State Parks. The waterfall was named Washington’s state waterfall in 2014.

The magazine list also included Shoshone Falls in Twin Falls, Idaho.

If you plan to visit the falls, make sure you have a Discover Pass and be sure to stay on designated trails. Over the years numerous people have been injured, some have even died, when hiking near the edge the basalt cliffs.

For more information visit parks.state.wa.us/559/Palouse-Falls.