Gonzaga basketball team returns home

It’s been three weeks since the Zags were in Spokane.

Less than 24 hours after a heartbreaking loss to Baylor University in the final game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, the Gonzaga Bulldogs boarded a plane in Indianapolis, where they had been holed up for three weeks, thanks to COVID restrictions. At roughly 2:30 this afternoon, the team’s charter plane emerged from a cloudless sky and as it rolled on the tarmac at Spokane International Airport, two fire trucks shooting crossing streams of water created an arch about 50 feet high to pass under.

Players exited the plane seeming tired, some carrying souvenirs and many fist bumping their driver as they boarded the bus to return to campus. There, they will be celebrated with a ceremony on their home court, McCarthey Athletic Center.

